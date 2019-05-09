Telecos under lens as network woes persist in cyclone-hit Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State officials managed to provide water supply to most of the areas and restore power in some parts, lakhs of people are still out of mobile coverage area five days after near super cyclone Fani struck Odisha.

While the affected people remain cut-off from the outside world, telecom operators seem to have deliberately kept the cellular network down severely affecting communication and digital transactions.

Relief, rehabilitation and restoration works have been affected due to network outages as establishing contact with field level staff and workers deployed for restoration of essential services has become a daunting task for the State administration.

Apart from Puri, which has been the worst hit by Fani, major parts of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are without network or have sporadic connectivity, paralysing bank transactions, ATM operation and internet banking.

“Telecom network is not for communication purposes only. Today, mobile internet is essential for digital transactions. Normal life has been crippled as people are finding it hard to buy essentials commodities and even fill their vehicles with fuel in absence of cash and digital transactions,” said Sudhir Mohapatra, a trader.

What baffled locals was the collapse of mobile network a couple of hours after Fani crossed the City when it was alright when the cyclone was wreaking havoc for over six hours.

Mobile towers can function 24 hours without electricity as these are connected with lithium ion batteries. Towers connected with generators can also operate round the clock, but the telecos need to supply diesel to the tower stations. Most of the towers in Fani-ravaged districts are not functioning as those are either damaged or not equipped with generators.

“We are struggling without mobile connectivity. When the Government machinery is slogging smartly and adopting new technology to restore power, how many days do the telecos require to restore their towers? It seems to be a willful ploy to curtail fuel expenses,” alleged Pradipta Das, a City resident.

The claims of telecom operators to use any available mobile network by searching manually and turning on data roaming for internet also seem to be a farce as subscribers are unable to connect to any network and those getting it are not able to register.

Moreover, the telecos are yet to deploy the required number of Cell On Wheels (COW) towers even two days after the State Government requested the Ministry of Telecommunication to tide over the communication crisis.

A senior executive of a telecom company said complete restoration of mobile services in the affected areas can happen only if there is uninterrupted power supply. “But without grid power support, it looks difficult to energise all fully-functional towers which are now being recharged through vehicle mounted mobile generators,” he said and claimed that war rooms have been set up to monitor networks and drive speedy restoration of telecom services.

While exact number of damaged mobile towers is unavailable as the assessment is underway, sources said the State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and private operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio Infocomm have more than 2000 towers in Khurda, Puri and Cuttack districts.