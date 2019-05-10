Home States Odisha

August date for Sambalpur Development Authority's food court

Food court, which is being developed by Sambalpur Development Authority (SDA) near the new bus terminus at Ainthapali, is likely to be operational by August.

By Express News Service

SDA Chairman Bijay Mohanty said construction of the two-storey food court began in March and work is going on in full swing. A target has been set to make it operational by the second week of August, he added. A Sambalpur-based firm is executing the work at an estimated cost of `55 lakh, Mohanty said.

The food court will be managed by a private agency and will be an additional source of income for SDA, which is expecting a revenue of about `5 lakh per annum. Different food items, including Odia cuisine, Chinese and South Indian besides tea and snacks will be available.

For the residents of Ainthapali, which is fast expanding but does not have a good restaurant or eatery, the food court will provide the much-needed ambience to dine.

The food court is also likely to provide relief to bus passengers using the new bus terminus from where 350 private buses originate. Apart from private buses, many government and city buses also originate and come to the bus terminus.

