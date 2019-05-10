Bank blames tech error for crop insurance payment delay in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Non-disbursal of crop insurance among the farmers under Remed and Sankarma Service Cooperative Society (SCS) in Sambalpur has led to resentment among them.

The farmers, who had suffered heavy losses in 2017-18 kharif crop season, claimed insurance under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). The farmers claimed that though they paid premium regularly, their names were missing from the web portal.

The insurance company refused to accept their claims forcing them to move from pillar to post - from the Collector office to DRCS, ARCS and insurance offices. With their claims remaining un-settled even after a year, the farmers locked Remed Cooperative Society office on May 3.

An emergency general body meeting of the cooperative society was held where Paschim Odisha Krushak Sanghathan (POKS) warned that the affected farmers would stop repaying farm loans as well as 12 per cent interest levied on them to the bank concerned if their claims were not settled at the earliest.

Another meeting was held on Wednesday on the RMC premises at Bareipali where the farmers put forth their demands before senior executive of Sambalpur District Central Cooperative Bank (SDCC), G K Das.

Das said the omission of some names was due to technical fault. He assured that claims money will be disbursed after discussion with the insurance company.

Sources said 223 farmers of nine villages under Remed SCS are yet to receive their insurance claims amounting to `1 crore.

