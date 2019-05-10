Cashew farmers suffer loss due to cyclone Fani

Home States Odisha

Veronica Dundung, a woman farmer, said she had grown cashew trees on eight acres at Bhanjakusum area near Dhenkanal.

DHENKANAL: Cashew plantations have been damaged in the cyclonic storm in Dhenkanal district. 
The cash crop was grown on over 10,000 hectares (ha) in the district but Fani damaged cashew trees on 400 ha and fruit-bearing cashew trees on 4,000 ha. As many as 5,000 farmers had grown cashew nuts. 

Veronica Dundung, a woman farmer, said she had grown cashew trees on eight acres at Bhanjakusum area near Dhenkanal. Most of the trees have been uprooted in her farm. She has apprised the Deputy Director of Horticulture Bhagaban Das about the loss and sought compensation from government. Sources said the scale of damage is on a par with loss incurred in 1999 super-cyclone.

Das said the approximate loss of cashew nut plantations is pegged at `3 crore. “We have received applications from farmers seeking compensation. Assessment of loss is underway,” he added. 

