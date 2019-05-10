CM Naveen Patnaik asks Centre to assess Puri temple damage and take remedial measures

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday requested the Centre to depute a high level team of experts to assess the damages caused to the Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri in cyclone Fani so that appropriate remedial measures can be undertaken by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the earliest keeping in view the Rath Yatra scheduled on July 4.

The Chief Minister raised the issue in a letter to Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma. “As you are aware, the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall near Puri on May 3 and caused extensive damage and destruction. It is reported that significant damage has been caused to the infrastructure of Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri. Even the Sun Temple at Konark is reportedly closed for tourists,” he said.

The cyclone, which battered the entire coastal area, also caused extensive damage to Jagannath temple. As per information from the temple management authority, the loss caused by Fani to the 12th-century shrine has been estimated at `5.1 crore.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Pradipta Mohapatra had earlier said that after assessment of damages at the shrine, it has been found that the cyclone damaged power infrastructure worth around `1.25 crore apart from causing losses to other structure. “I have asked the ASI to undertake repair works in the temple and informed about the losses to the SRC, Law department and the Puri district collectorate,” he said.

The deity of Lord Jaya Dwarapalaka (gatekeepers) at the Singhadwara and Kalpa Bata Bruksha inside the temple ‘Bedha’ (boundary) suffered extensive damage during the cyclone. The lion idols on south and west side of the temple and Sakhigopal and Baraha temples on the premises of the shrine were also damaged after the scaffolding installed by the ASI fell during the storm.