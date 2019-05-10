Home States Odisha

Fani rips through coconut farms, growers seek government aid

Left devastated by cyclone Fani, thousands of coconut farmers of Puri district are now staring at a bleak future. The raging storm blew away years of labour and hard work put in by them.

Published: 10th May 2019 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudarsan  Maharana
Express News Service

PURI: Left devastated by cyclone Fani, thousands of coconut farmers of Puri district are now staring at a bleak future. The raging storm blew away years of labour and hard work put in by them.
Sources in Coconut Development Board under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said till March end, the farmers had planted coconut trees on 9,986 hectares. They were hoping that the production would cross the last season’s figure of 859.47 lakh. But, that was not to be.

Fani has uprooted around 40 per cent coconut trees and damaged crown of several others. Destruction of coconut plants has put livelihood of thousands of farmers on the line in Puri, Sakhigopal and Samajajpur.
Devastated by the damage and destruction of their only means of livelihood, the farmers are worried about managing their expenses. “I used to earn around `60,000 a year from coconut farming. The trees are now damaged. The cyclone has ruined me,” said Prabhakar Behera from Samajajpur area.

Farmers said coconut trees generally start bearing fruit four to five years after planting the sapling. The long time span has left the growers with little option to manage their expenses. Dijabar Bhoi from Puri, who has around 40 coconut trees, said, “I will have to work as a labourer to meet expenses of my family.”
Apart from individual farmers, farmers of coconut production societies registered with the Coconut Development Board have also sustained huge losses.

Affected coconut farmers in Sakhigopal, Jagannathpur and Birabhadrapur said the Government should grant relief assistance to recover the loss and revive their livelihood. 

Though the State Government is yet to make any assessment, the number of coconut trees damaged in the district will run into millions. The total financial loss suffered by farmers will also be in crores, they said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cyclone Fani Coconut farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp