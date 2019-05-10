Karuna Camps for cyclone victims: Beyond call of duty

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Apart from maintaining law and order situation in cyclone Fani-ravaged Puri district, Odisha Police is also ensuring that no one goes hungry in the affected areas.

“Many people in cyclone-hit areas are still not getting food. We started Karuna Camp at police guest house in Puri town where food will be distributed to people for seven days between 1 pm and 3 pm,” said DGP Dr RP Sharma. About 1,500 people received food at the camp on Wednesday while the figure was 1, 000 the previous day.

“Karuna Camps will be opened at nine more places in Puri district on Friday. The camps will be opened at police stations in the cyclone-affected areas,” Sharma said. On Thursday, the camps started at five more places in the district including Puri Town, Brahmagiri, Satyabadi and Pipili.

A senior police officer said the initiative has received an overwhelming response from people. Cooked food like rice, dal and vegetables are being provided at the camps.

The camps have been set up with Odisha Police Welfare funds. Senior police officials have also urged the Special Relief Commissioner to provide some financial assistance for running these camps smoothly.

On coming to know about the initiative in Puri, SPs of other districts have started sending potatoes and onions for preparing food in Karuna Camps. SPs of Sambalpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Berhampur, Dhenkanal and few other districts are contributing rice, potatoes, dal, and onions, said a senior police officer.

Police said if the situation demands, the camps will be made operational beyond seven days.