Koraput sends DG sets, vegetables to victims of cyclone Fani

Koraput  has turned a major relief supplier for Fani-affected people of Khurda, Cuttack and Puri districts.

Published: 10th May 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Hardly any trees and thatched homes were left standing, as Cyclone Fani terrorised residents of the temple town when it made landfall in Puri on Friday morning

Damage caused by cyclone Fani after it made landfall near Puri in Odisha. (File | PTI)

By AK Mishra
Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput has turned a major relief supplier for Fani-affected people of Khurda, Cuttack and Puri districts. Buses plying from different parts of the district are carrying vegetables, fuel, DG sets and other essential commodities to the places that were affected the most by the cyclonic storm, almost every day. 

As many as 50 Government and private buses ply from Jeypore, Koraput, Sunabeda, Damanjodi and Kotpad to Bhubaneswar every day. Now, these buses are being used to send generators, fuel and vegetables by people to their relatives in the three districts. In fact, locals have either purchased or hired generator sets to send them to their relatives. If sources are to be believed, as many as 3,000 generator sets have been sent to the State Capital in the last three days.

Interestingly, the number of passengers from Koraput to the cyclone affected districts has come down from May 4. Instead, people from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri are arriving in the district to escape water scarcity and lack of power supply and mobile connectivity. 

“The Koraput-bound buses from Bhubaneswar are overcrowded with people these days while the Bhubaneswar-bound buses are laden with generators, fuel containers and vegetables,” said Guru Panigrahi, a bus operator in Koraput town.

cyclone Fani Koraput

