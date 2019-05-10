Home States Odisha

Man threatens forest staff for generator in Odisha  

The demand of generators has been high among the citizens since May 4, a day after the tropical storm hit Odisha’s coastal areas.

Generator (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As demand of generators remained high in the aftermath of cyclone Fani, Forest Department officials lodged a police complaint on Thursday saying a man was harassing and asking them to hand him over their generator.

At least two Forest officials, including a woman official, approached Khandagiri police on Thursday afternoon saying they are using a generator in their office’s nursery and a man was harassing them to hand him over their genset.

“Our office is under Khandagiri police limits. A man has been harassing the officials and his intimidating activities will stop only after police warn him of stringent action,” said Forest department official Dilip Kumar Jena.

Meanwhile, the police said they have received the complaint and will look into the matter.
A Nayapalli-based businessman, Trimula Rao, said generators are being provided on rent in the area for as high as Rs 1, 500 to fill up overhead water tank in private residences.

“Initially, the generators were being provided for Rs 2,000. As many people have left the City due to lack of power supply, the rate has slipped to `1,500,” he added.

Image used for representational purpose.
