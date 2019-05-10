Normal water supply restored, claims Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday claimed to have restored normal water supply in all the cyclone-affected urban local bodies (ULBs) because of untiring efforts of restoration teams.

According to office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), teams from Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) worked dedicatedly round the clock with officers, manpower, technical experts and other resources drawn from various places in and outside the State to achieve this daunting task.

Official sources said 214 heavy duty DG sets have been deployed to provide alternative power for making water supply possible. This apart, 339 water tankers and 1,029 PVC tanks are pressed into service to supply water to stressed areas.

Water supply coverage to Cuttack, Khurda and Jatni, which was 50 to 90 per cent on Wednesday, reached 100 per cent on Thursday. Besides, worst affected Bhubaneswar, Konark and Nimapara achieved 100 per cent restoration on the day.

Officials claimed that water supply was restored to the pre-cyclone status in the State Capital benefitting around 10 lakh people within a week of Fani. Water requirement of the City is 225 million litres per day (MLD). As many as 108 heavy duty DG sets, 145 water tankers and more than 600 PVC tanks have been pressed into service to ensure availability of water in the City.

In Puri town, normal water supply of 28 MLD has been fully restored with deployment of 24 heavy duty DG sets, 54 water tankers and as many PVC tanks. The SRC office claimed that all the Wards have been fully covered with treated pipe water supply. Besides, water supply has been fully achieved in Konark town which requires 0.99 MLD. This has been possible through restoration of water supply infrastructure along with deployment of two heavy duty DG sets, seven water tankers and 15 PVC tanks.

Water supply has also been completely restored in Nimapara town after repair and rehabilitation of water supply infrastructure along with deployment of three heavy duty DG sets, seven water tankers and five PVC tanks.