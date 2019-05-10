Home States Odisha

Normal water supply restored, claims Odisha government

Coverage to Cuttack, Khurda and Jatni reaches 100 per cent

Published: 10th May 2019 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday claimed to have restored normal water supply in all the cyclone-affected urban local bodies (ULBs) because of untiring efforts of restoration teams.
According to office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), teams from Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) worked dedicatedly round the clock with officers, manpower, technical experts and other resources drawn from various places in and outside the State to achieve this daunting task.
Official sources said 214 heavy duty DG sets have been deployed to provide alternative power for making water supply possible. This apart, 339 water tankers and 1,029 PVC tanks are pressed into service to supply water to stressed areas.

Water supply coverage to Cuttack, Khurda and Jatni, which was 50 to 90 per cent on Wednesday, reached 100 per cent on Thursday. Besides, worst affected Bhubaneswar, Konark and Nimapara achieved 100 per cent restoration on the day. 

Officials claimed that water supply was restored to the pre-cyclone status in the State Capital benefitting around 10 lakh people within a week of Fani. Water requirement of the City is 225 million litres per day (MLD). As many as 108 heavy duty DG sets, 145 water tankers and more than 600 PVC tanks have been pressed into service to ensure availability of water in the City.

In Puri town, normal water supply of 28 MLD has been fully restored with deployment of 24 heavy duty DG sets, 54 water tankers and as many PVC tanks. The SRC office claimed that all the Wards have been fully covered with treated pipe water supply. Besides, water supply has been fully achieved in Konark town which requires 0.99 MLD. This has been possible through restoration of water supply infrastructure along with deployment of two heavy duty DG sets, seven water tankers and 15 PVC tanks.
Water supply has also been completely restored in Nimapara town after repair and rehabilitation of water supply infrastructure along with deployment of three heavy duty DG sets, seven water tankers and five PVC tanks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp