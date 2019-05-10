Home States Odisha

Shelter Fani-hit at railway stations: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The ECoR authorities have been asked to keep drinking water, charging points, neat and clean washrooms ready and utilise empty places for shelter of affected people.

Published: 10th May 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday advised East Coast Railway (ECoR) authorities to use railway station areas as shelter for people who have been badly affected by cyclone Fani.

The ECoR authorities have been asked to keep drinking water, charging points, neat and clean washrooms ready and utilise empty places for shelter of affected people.

Reviewing the post-cyclone restoration of railway establishment and resumption of train services, Pradhan suggested to take immediate steps for proper cleaning and housekeeping at Puri, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road railway stations besides the areas near the approach roads to the stations. He was briefed about pre-cyclone steps taken by Railways including evacuation of tourists by special trains as well as post-cyclone restoration process at various stations in Khurda Road division.

Pradhan also appreciated the disaster management planning and action taken by railway authorities in the hour of crisis. “Railways should also keep in mind the upcoming Rath Yatra at Puri and make proper preparations as the major load of incoming and outgoing devotees and tourists to Puri would fall on Railways,” he said. East Coast Railway General Manager Vidya Bhusan and other senior level railway officials were present.

ECoR’s effective disaster management

Bhubaneswar: While several Government agencies in the State are reeling under the impact of cyclone Fani, the disaster management by East Coast Railway (ECoR) has been noteworthy. ECoR officials said stress on phase-wise clearance of rail lines in affected areas and resuming the main Line connecting Howrah and Chennai helped them deal with the situation without causing much inconvenience to passengers.

Running passenger trains eight hours before the cyclone also helped ECoR in giving relief to passengers who had booked tickets four months in advance. Pooling resources of nearby divisions and other Railway Zones helped ECoR collect restoration materials such as cement and sand bags, water tanks and tarpaulins at the earliest. The officials said ECoR’s has also provided a month’s salary in advance and that too in cash to its staff in Puri and Khurda Road. As per the action plan, train services to Puri have resumed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Cyclone Fani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp