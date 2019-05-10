Home States Odisha

Telangana policemen attacked by locals in Odisha's Dengadi village

A team of Telangana police was attacked by villagers of Dengadi in Ganjam district on Thursday while they were trying to arrest a local youth involved in a robbery case in Hyderabad.

Published: 10th May 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A team of Telangana police was attacked by villagers of Dengadi in Ganjam district on Thursday while they were trying to arrest a local youth involved in a robbery case in Hyderabad.

Sources said around two kg of gold ornaments was looted from a jewellery shop in Hyderabad recently. Manoj Swain of Dengadi, who was working in the shop, was reportedly involved in the crime. Based on preliminary inputs, an 11-member police team, in plain clothes, reached the village to arrest Swain. They parked their vehicles on the outskirts of the village and entered Swain’s house.

While the team was about to leave the house with Swain, his mother raised an alarm. She said that some men, posing as cops, are forcibly taking her son into custody. Soon the villagers gathered and started attacking them.

On being informed, Patapur police, led by Aska SDPO Suryamani Pradhan and IIC Ramesh Pradhan, rushed to the village and rescued Telangana police officials. Three injured police officials were admitted to Adapada hospital. Later, Telangana police left with Swain for Hyderabad. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana policemen policemen attacked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp