Telangana policemen attacked by locals in Odisha's Dengadi village

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A team of Telangana police was attacked by villagers of Dengadi in Ganjam district on Thursday while they were trying to arrest a local youth involved in a robbery case in Hyderabad.

Sources said around two kg of gold ornaments was looted from a jewellery shop in Hyderabad recently. Manoj Swain of Dengadi, who was working in the shop, was reportedly involved in the crime. Based on preliminary inputs, an 11-member police team, in plain clothes, reached the village to arrest Swain. They parked their vehicles on the outskirts of the village and entered Swain’s house.

While the team was about to leave the house with Swain, his mother raised an alarm. She said that some men, posing as cops, are forcibly taking her son into custody. Soon the villagers gathered and started attacking them.

On being informed, Patapur police, led by Aska SDPO Suryamani Pradhan and IIC Ramesh Pradhan, rushed to the village and rescued Telangana police officials. Three injured police officials were admitted to Adapada hospital. Later, Telangana police left with Swain for Hyderabad.