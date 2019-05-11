By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As farmers and other borrowers from banks in areas affected by cyclone Fani are looking forward to relief in repayment of their loans and infusion of fresh funds, the State Level Bankers’ Committee on Friday instructed commercial banks to reschedule term loans of affected loanees.

This was decided at a meeting of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) at the Secretariat here.

The meeting, attended by Chief Secretary AP Padhi, Deputy Governor of RBI BP Kanungo, local heads of commercial banks, regional rural banks and Odisha State Cooperative Bank, discussed measures to be taken by banks and insurance companies in cyclone-affected areas.

The SLBC resolved that banks will implement the master directions of RBI in the affected areas. It has further resolved that existing term loans may be rescheduled and fresh loans extended as per emerging requirement of the borrower. The loans may be rescheduled keeping in view lower cash flow to SHGs and MSMEs.

The State Government requested bankers to provide all assistance to the hospitality industry in Puri. The insurance companies were advised to simplify the process by reducing documentation works and expedite payment of various insurance claims. The Chief Secretary requested the banks to operationalise all their branches in Puri by Monday.

Finance Secretary Ashok Meena told reporters that banking situation in all the affected districts except Puri has become normal. Mobile ATMs have been sent to Puri by State Cooperative Bank and SBI. Now, seven mobile ATMs are functioning in Puri and SBI will send 10 more to the district which has been the worst-hit by the cyclone.

With the RBI assuring that cash availability will not be a problem in the State, all banks were asked to take the resolution of SLBC with their respective Boards and act upon the decisions quickly.