Home States Odisha

Banks to reschedule term loans

With the RBI assuring that cash availability will not be a problem in the State, all banks were asked to take the resolution of SLBC with their respective Boards and act upon the decisions quickly.

Published: 11th May 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As farmers and other borrowers from banks in areas affected by cyclone Fani are looking forward to relief in repayment of their loans and infusion of fresh funds, the State Level Bankers’ Committee on Friday instructed commercial banks to reschedule term loans of  affected loanees.
This was decided at a meeting of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) at the Secretariat here.
The meeting, attended by Chief Secretary AP Padhi, Deputy Governor of RBI BP Kanungo, local heads of commercial banks, regional rural banks and Odisha State Cooperative Bank, discussed measures to be taken by banks and insurance companies in cyclone-affected areas.  

The SLBC resolved that banks will implement the master directions of RBI in the affected areas. It has further resolved that existing term loans may be rescheduled and fresh loans extended as per emerging requirement of the borrower. The loans may be rescheduled keeping in view lower cash flow to SHGs and MSMEs.

The State Government requested bankers to provide all assistance to the hospitality industry in Puri. The insurance companies were advised to simplify the process by reducing documentation works and expedite payment of various insurance claims. The Chief Secretary requested the banks to operationalise all their branches in Puri by Monday.

Finance Secretary Ashok Meena told reporters that banking situation in all the affected districts except Puri has become normal. Mobile ATMs have been sent to Puri by State Cooperative Bank and SBI. Now, seven mobile ATMs are functioning in Puri and SBI will send 10 more to the district which has been the worst-hit by the cyclone.  

With the RBI assuring that cash availability will not be a problem in the State, all banks were asked to take the resolution of SLBC with their respective Boards and act upon the decisions quickly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp