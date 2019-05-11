Bodies of three Maoists handed over to relatives

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The bodies of three Maoists were handed over to their relatives on Friday. The three were among the five Maoists killed in an encounter with Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) on Andhra-Odisha border under Padwa police limits.

It is first such incident in Koraput that security personnel took the risk to operate in broad day light rather than night or early morning. The new strategy of Koraput police to undertake encounter during day was a major success and a milestone for Koraput police, said DGP Dr R P Sharma, during his visit to Koraput on Thursday.

The body of Division Committee Member cadre Maoist Palepu Venkata Kameswari alias Rinky, a native of Mummidivaram village under East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, was handed over to her daughter Sumanjali and sister Susila.

The body of Goleru Timu, an Area Committee Member cadre Maoist, was handed over to her brother G Babu Rao of East Godavari. The body of Krishana Wateka alias Prakash of Kusulipeta village under Narayanpatna police limits was handed over to his wife Sahana Wadeka and uncle. Rinky was carrying a reward of `6 lakh on her head. She played a major role in Aruku MLA and former MLA murder, Sunki and Pottangi blasts. Koraput SDPO Jagga Rao Reddy and Rayagada ASP V Rao were present.