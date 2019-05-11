Home States Odisha

Bodies of three Maoists handed over to relatives

The bodies of three Maoists were handed over to their relatives on Friday.

Published: 11th May 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The bodies of three Maoists were handed over to their relatives on Friday. The three were among the five Maoists killed in an encounter with Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) on Andhra-Odisha border under Padwa police limits.

It is first such incident in Koraput that security personnel took the risk to operate in broad day light rather than night or early morning. The new strategy of Koraput police to undertake encounter during day was a major success and a milestone for Koraput police, said DGP Dr R P Sharma, during his visit to Koraput on Thursday.

The body of Division Committee Member cadre Maoist Palepu Venkata Kameswari alias Rinky, a native of  Mummidivaram village under East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, was handed over to her daughter Sumanjali and sister Susila.

The body of Goleru Timu, an Area Committee Member cadre Maoist, was handed over to her brother G Babu Rao of East Godavari. The body of Krishana Wateka alias Prakash of  Kusulipeta village under Narayanpatna police limits was handed over to his wife Sahana Wadeka and uncle. Rinky was carrying a reward of `6 lakh on her head. She played a major role in Aruku MLA and former MLA murder, Sunki and Pottangi blasts. Koraput SDPO Jagga Rao Reddy and Rayagada ASP V Rao were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp