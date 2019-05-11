Government offices in five districts to remain open on weekend   

Home States Odisha

The Chief Minister requested that an additional quota of 1,000 KL of kerosene over and above the normal quota should be allotted in order to provide relief to the affected people.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as relief and restoration work in cyclone-ravaged coastal Odisha gained pace, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said Government offices in the five severely affected districts will remain open during the weekend.

An order issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said all Government offices in cyclone-hit districts of Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara will remain open on Saturday and Sunday despite being holidays. “The aim is to augment the ongoing relief and restoration work,” it said and added that the Secretariat and the heads of department will also function on these days.

Officials maintained that the State Government has been able to ensure supply of drinking water in most parts of the 14 districts, including Puri and Khurda, affected in cyclone Fani. However, power supply is yet to be restored completely as 1.56 lakh electricity poles were either uprooted or severely damaged in the cyclone. Of these, 30,000 poles were damaged in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister requested Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan to release additional 1,000 KL of kerosene for supply to cyclone-hit Puri district. In a letter to Pradhan, the Chief Minister said though restoration works are in progress on a war footing in Puri district, supply of electricity will take some more time due to extensive damage caused to power infrastructure. “Absence of electricity has led to a surge in demand of kerosene oil for lighting purposes,” he said.

The Chief Minister requested that an additional quota of 1,000 KL of kerosene over and above the normal quota should be allotted in order to provide relief to the affected people. He said as a special case, this stock should be provided to wholesalers by oil companies free of cost so that it can be distributed to the affected people without any charge. He said the quota will be lifted and distributed in May.

