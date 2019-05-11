Odisha's Jharsuguda burns at 44.8 degree C

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Blistering heat continues to sweep Jharsuguda district with temperature hovering around 44.8 degree Celsius on Friday.

Hot winds and undeclared power cuts along with low voltage in rural areas have added to the miseries of the people. Roads wear a deserted look after 10 am but that does not stop the traffic cops from performing their duty despite the heat.

On the other hand, MCL trade unions urged the management to change shift timings of workers engaged at opencast coal mines in view of the heat. The open cast coal mines run by MCL, Orissa Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) and Jharsuguda Vedanta power plant, which stock thousands of tonnes of coal, have contributed immensely to the rising temperature.

Temperature in MCL coal mine is always a few degrees higher while the turbo-charged diesel engines of the excavators and hywa-dumpers add to the heat.

Though the Labour department has issued guidelines to stop labourers from working after 11 am, road contractors in Belpahar, Barmal and Kanakatura continue to flout the norms.

Chief District Medical Officer, Jharsuguda, Koushyala Pradhan said heatstroke air-conditioning ward has been opened at District Headquarters Hospital.