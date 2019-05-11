Home States Odisha

Odisha's Jharsuguda burns at 44.8 degree C

Blistering heat continues to sweep Jharsuguda district with temperature hovering around 44.8 degree Celsius on Friday. 

Jeypore State Highway wears a deserted look as temperature went up to 41 degree C on Friday | Akhaya Mishra

By Express News Service

Hot winds and undeclared power cuts along with low voltage in rural areas have added to the miseries of the people. Roads wear a deserted look after 10 am but that does not stop the traffic cops from performing their duty despite the heat.

On the other hand, MCL trade unions urged the management to change shift timings of workers engaged at opencast coal mines in view of the heat. The open cast coal mines run by MCL, Orissa Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) and Jharsuguda Vedanta power plant, which stock thousands of tonnes of coal, have contributed immensely to the rising temperature.

Temperature in MCL coal mine is always a few degrees higher while the turbo-charged diesel engines of the excavators and hywa-dumpers add to the heat.

Though the Labour department has issued guidelines to stop labourers from working after 11 am, road contractors in Belpahar, Barmal and Kanakatura continue to flout the norms.

Chief District Medical Officer, Jharsuguda, Koushyala Pradhan said heatstroke air-conditioning ward has been opened at District Headquarters Hospital.

Heat wave

