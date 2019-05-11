Home States Odisha

Lack of budget allocation hits Baripada MCH

Vital components of MCH like operation theatres and trauma care centre are yet to be made operational 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Non-allocation of budget by the State Government to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM-MCH) has affected its basic healthcare services.
Since 2017 when the medical college was inaugurated, no budgetary allocation has been made for the key health institution of tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district. As a result, vital components of the MCH such as central medical record section, trauma care centre, doctors’ quarters and operation theatres are yet to be made operational. 

The quarters meant for emergency doctors have been converted into medical stores and medicos are being forced to leave the MCH after duty hours. Installing AC in operation theatres and doctors’ chambers is yet to commence. Accommodation facility is yet to be provided to the Principal, Superintendent, Professors and Associate Professors of the MCH. Similarly, around 20 per cent of staff nurses has no accommodation facility. 

This apart, around 200 posts of support staff, including fourth grade employees, are lying vacant in the MCH since its opening. Even transport facility has not been made available for staff and students from MCH to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), which is seven km away.
Similarly, separation of power between DHH and MCH is still pending. Dual administration by the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) and the MCH Superintendent has become a barrier for ensuing better healthcare services, sources said.

There are also cases where doctors and heads of departments (HoDs) are taking unreported leaves and arriving late for duty. While absenteeism at the health institution has become a regular affair, MBBS students are treating both indoor and outdoor patients. Most of the Professors are reportedly working in private clinics in  Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Lack of monitoring and surprise inspections by the authorities concerned have aggravated the situation.

During a visit to the MCH last month, a team of Medical Council of India (MCI) had expressed displeasure over lack of adequate infrastructure and manpower in the institution. While a number of surgery patients in the MCH is on the rise, the sterilisation centre is yet to be upgraded. Similar is the fate of oxygen pipeline, said a health official.
The Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET), who needs to inspect the health institution, rarely visits the MCH.

Recently, 20 acres of land was allocated for construction of hospital for the MCH, but work is yet to be started. The MCH was set up on  21 acres of land with an expenditure of `185 crore and inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on September 7, 2017.
Principal Prof (Dr) Ramaraman Mohanty said while fund allocation of `1.7 crore is required for engagement of fourth grade employees on outsourcing basis, the State Government is yet to approve the proposal despite repeated requests.

