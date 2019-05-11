Home States Odisha

‘Mango Bazaar’ to check distress sale in Sambalpur

Mango growers will now be able to supply high grade fruits to consumers

Published: 11th May 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers at a mango orchard in Sambalpur | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In order to provide marketing linkage for locally grown king of fruits, the district administration has decided to set up a ‘Mango Bazaar’ for mango growers. The market will open on May 25 and continue till June 15. 

In a first, Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) and Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM), along with district horticulture office, have teamed up for introducing the marketing facility for mangoes this season for the benefit of both  growers and consumers. The project aims at providing a platform to mango growers in the district, who fail to market their produce, to supply high grade fruits to consumers.

After scripting success last year by supplying 90 quintals of mango grown in the region to Mother Dairy in New Delhi, ORMAS has started looking for better varieties of yields this year. Several farmers, who produce quality mangoes, did not participate in the process last year. Later, they failed to market their fruits leading to distress sale.

Assistant Director of ORMAS, Sambalpur, Srimanta Hota said mangoes in different orchards are graded. Mother Dairy then chooses to buy only Grade A mangoes.  Grade B &C mangoes are left out. Though these two grades of mangoes are not much different from Grade A, farmers do not get buyers and fail to get a good price, he said.

ORMAS then came up with the idea of setting up a market where these farmers can sell their produce to local buyers. The Horticulture department has been roped in to assist in mobilising farmers for Mango Bazaar. Some of the best varieties of mangoes, such as Amrapalli, Dussheri, Mallika and even a few varieties of Alphanso, are grown in the region.

During a meeting held at the office of Deputy Director of Horticulture (DHH) recently, around 70 farmers from Rengali, Dhankuada, Kuchhinda, Jujomura and Jamankira blocks participated. 

Though a suitable location for the market is yet to be finalised, the team has decided to set up 15 stalls which will be allotted free of cost to the farmers, besides storage facilities. Farmers can participate in the market with prior intimation to the DHH. 

While this will solve the problem of distress sale in the region, Hota claimed that locals can buy best quality Grade B and C mangoes at a price less than the market price. This year, around 200 quintals of mango will be supplied to Mother Dairy. Reliance Fresh has also decided to buy mangoes from Sambalpur this year, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sambalpur Mango Bazaar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp