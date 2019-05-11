Home States Odisha

More hot days on as Odisha Government fails power date

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the sweltering heat baking large parts of the State and absence of electricity adding to the miseries in cyclone-hit districts of Puri, Khurda and Cuttack, the State Government’s revised schedule for power restoration has come as a rude shock to the affected people.

Energy Secretary Hemant Sharma on Friday said the restoration of power supply to all the consumers of the State Capital would not be possible by the promised date of May 12. “There has been significant progress in restoration of transmission and distribution infrastructures. However, power supply could be restored to 90 per cent consumers in the affected areas by Sunday,” Sharma told reporters.

The revised schedule on power restoration came a day after Information and Public Relation Secretary Sanjay Singh assured 100 per cent restoration in the State Capital which has a consumer base of over 2.52 lakh.

During his daily briefing on relief and restoration works in the cyclone-affected areas, Singh on Wednesday had said the Capital City will have 100 per cent power supply by May 12. He had also indicated that power supply will be restored to 80 per cent consumers by May 10.

ALSO READ | More assistance pour in for cyclone-ravaged Odisha

However, contrary to the claims of the State Government, Chief Secretary AP Padhi on Friday informed the Centre that power has been restored to 50 per cent consumers in the State Capital.

On the day, Singh said power supply has been restored to around 1.71 lakh consumers by late Friday evening. Of the three electrical divisions of CESU in the Capital City, electricity has been provided to 1.37 lakh consumers and works were on to restore power supply to another 35,000 consumers.

He said power supply has been restored to over 65,000 out of 97,000 consumers of Bhubaneswar City Distribution Division (BCDD) II. Claiming that 37,000 out of 58,000 consumers in BCDD I have received power supply, Singh said another 15,000 consumers will be supplied electricity by Friday night.
He further informed that rural areas under BCDD II comprising Old Town, Rasulgarh and its peripheries will be fully restored by May 15.

Though details of restoration works in Cuttack were not available, more than 70 per cent consumers have got power supply. Sharma said work is on in full swing in Puri with more gang men coming from Kerala and Karnataka. Over 4,000 workers are engaged in restoration works and more will join in the coming days. 

Meanwhile, power supply has been restored in Rasulgarh, GGP colony and nearby areas with special efforts of local junior engineer of CESU Chhabila Behera.

