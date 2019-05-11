Home States Odisha

Poor infra plagues Rourkela railway station

Rourkela railway station is a major revenue contributor for Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway (SER). But in terms of basic amenities, it lags far behind.

Published: 11th May 2019 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Rourkela railway station

Rourkela railway station | EPS

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Rourkela railway station is a major revenue contributor for Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway (SER). But in terms of basic amenities, it lags far behind.

The station, which sees about 25,000 passengers daily, doesn’t have adequate escalators, especially for senior citizens and differently-abled, for moving luggage between the foot over bridge (FOB) and platforms. Rourkela, a Class A category station, continues to struggle for improved passenger amenities. 
To start with, the upward moving escalator inaugurated at Platform 1 in April 2018 runs occasionally. Work for installation of a downward moving escalator at Platform 2 is underway, while there are no plan for escalators for the rest three platforms.

Social activist and general secretary of UDBHAV, a forum for integrated development and mass awareness, Ved Prakash Tiwari, said 10 days ago, he found the escalator not working. The station authorities told him that its operation has been regulated to stop its misuse, he said. 

Tiwari said he was surprised to know that one has to request the personnel manning the adjacent Child helpline counter to run the escalator. A downward moving escalator at Platform 2 and lifts at platforms 1 and 2 are under construction. Ideally, all platforms should have up and down escalators along with user-friendly walking ramps and battery-operated platform cars for ailing and elderly passengers, he added.
Tiwari said the station has two FOBs for passengers on the eastern and western sides, but staircases of the western FOB connecting platform 2-3 are remaining  closed for repair for months at a stretch. 
The woes of passengers do not end here. In the blistering heat, there are no fans for the extended shed of Platform 2. The newly-constructed second entrance on northern end of the station is hardly used by passengers in the absence of adequate facilities. 

Tiwari further pointed out that at times, the coach indicators fail to properly display coach position and the AC waiting hall urgently needs expansion because of manifold rise in number of AC class passengers. 
Echoing similar views, State BJD secretary A C Mohanty said the station records about 25,000 footfalls daily with about 50 pairs of daily and weekly trains. Despite attempts, reaction of the SER authorities could not be obtained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Eastern Railway Rourkela Rourkela railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp