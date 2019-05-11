Thalis replace batons for human cause

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Calamity throws up heroes of all kinds. From the Good Samaritans who have been chipping in with relief for those affected by cyclone Fani to common people who have been supporting the aid workers such as those restoring power supply to police personnel going beyond their traditional framework of duty.

In Gajapati district, which had faced cyclones in the past and bore the brunt of Titli last year, saw its young Superintendent of Police Sarah Sharma going to people to raise contribution for the Fani-hit.

The 2010-batch IPS officer was seen in a new avatar when she went to the public in Parlakhemundi with her staff holding “thalis” in hand seeking contribution from locals, households and shopping establishments. It was a unique move and people were seen spontaneously supporting the police officer and her team as they went round the district headquarters town.

Starting May 8, the campaign concluded on Friday by which time the District Police collected `13.58 lakh from public, police personnel, vigilance and 3rd SS Battalion. That’s not all, her efforts also generated at least 86 quintal rice, 21 quintal ‘chuda’ besides jaggery, clothes, biscuits, potato, candle, milk powder and a host of food items for the calamity-hit.

While the 36-year-old Sharma’s initiative has been greatly lauded, she says the real appreciation was the spontaneous manner in which people offered support. “Many people complained to us that we could not reach them,” she told this paper.

In fact, she felt that people were generous in their contribution because they understood the pain of being hit by natural calamities and the memory of Titli was still fresh in mind. “That was why they contributed to us as well as to Revenue Department so openly,” she said.

Her objective was also to show that police force is so much a part of the public and she was proven right. The use of “thali” was also to invoke the sense of tradition among the people which clicked as people related to the approach instantly.