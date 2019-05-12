Home States Odisha

12 places record temperature above 43

About 12 places in Odisha recorded more than 40 degree Celsius.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued heat wave warning for Odisha. The national forecaster said heat wave conditions will prevail at isolated places in the State in the next 24 hours and conditions are likely to abate subsequently. During the day, maximum temperature were above normal by 3.1 degree Celsius to 5 degrees at few places in the State.

About 12 places in Odisha recorded more than 40 degree Celsius. Titlagarh was hottest at 44.6 degree Celsius, followed by Balangir at 44.5, Jharsuguda 44.4 and Sambalpur and Bhawanipatna 43.5 degrees.
The Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 37 degree Celsius and 36.4 degree respectively. Gopalpur recorded the highest humidity at 85 per cent followed by Paradip at 80 per cent and Balasore 78 per cent.

