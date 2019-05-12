Home States Odisha

‘All slum dwellers eligible for CM relief’

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi has asked Khurda collector to take steps in this regard.

Published: 12th May 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Damage caused by cyclone Fani after it made landfall near Puri in Odisha.

Damage caused by cyclone Fani after it made landfall near Puri in Odisha. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After drawing flak from various quarters, the State Government has agreed to include all Fani affected slum residents of Bhubaneswar in the list of beneficiaries to be provided gratuitous relief. Earlier, only those possessing ration cards were eligible for the benefit.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi has asked Khurda collector to take steps in this regard. The SRC said those families living in various slums under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) but do not possess ration card provided under National Food Security Scheme (NFSA) or State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) will also be provided Chief Minister’s Relief package.

ALSO READ | Relief eludes many victims in Fani-ravaged Puri even today

As part of the relief package, the State Government has been providing Rs 50 kg rice, Rs 2,000 relief aid and `500 for purchase of polythene to the cyclone affected victims, including Bhubaneswar. However, non-inclusion of people affected by cyclone but not having ration cards had sparked a row.

Bhubaneswar Unnayan Parishad had met the SRC in this regard and had informed that a large number of people living in slums have not been issued ration cards due to ‘faulty’ rules of the government and they shouldn’t be deprived of the assistance.

Meanwhile, the BMC officials said around 85 per cent beneficiaries have been provided relief so far.
“As on May 10, we have given relief aid to as many as 76,595 persons,” the BMC officials said.
The BMC had set up 67 centres to facilitate distribution of relief to the affected persons. They, however, said 30 relief centres will be closed in view of the improving situation.

“Any beneficiary who has not received the assistance can receive his/her assistance from the BMC’s zone offices concerned,” they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State Government Special Relief Commissioner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp