‘All slum dwellers eligible for CM relief’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After drawing flak from various quarters, the State Government has agreed to include all Fani affected slum residents of Bhubaneswar in the list of beneficiaries to be provided gratuitous relief. Earlier, only those possessing ration cards were eligible for the benefit.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi has asked Khurda collector to take steps in this regard. The SRC said those families living in various slums under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) but do not possess ration card provided under National Food Security Scheme (NFSA) or State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) will also be provided Chief Minister’s Relief package.

As part of the relief package, the State Government has been providing Rs 50 kg rice, Rs 2,000 relief aid and `500 for purchase of polythene to the cyclone affected victims, including Bhubaneswar. However, non-inclusion of people affected by cyclone but not having ration cards had sparked a row.

Bhubaneswar Unnayan Parishad had met the SRC in this regard and had informed that a large number of people living in slums have not been issued ration cards due to ‘faulty’ rules of the government and they shouldn’t be deprived of the assistance.

Meanwhile, the BMC officials said around 85 per cent beneficiaries have been provided relief so far.

“As on May 10, we have given relief aid to as many as 76,595 persons,” the BMC officials said.

The BMC had set up 67 centres to facilitate distribution of relief to the affected persons. They, however, said 30 relief centres will be closed in view of the improving situation.

“Any beneficiary who has not received the assistance can receive his/her assistance from the BMC’s zone offices concerned,” they said.