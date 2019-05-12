Home States Odisha

Bungling alleged in relief supply

Resentment is brewing among the cyclone-affected people in the district over the  criteria for selection of beneficiaries for relief.

Published: 12th May 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Resentment is brewing among the cyclone-affected people in the district over the  criteria for selection of beneficiaries for relief. They said while the villagers of 198 panchayats have been affected by cyclone, ration card should not be the only criterion to select beneficiaries for relief.

Earlier, the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme’s implementation was marred by controversy with people lodging complaints with the officials citing large-scale corruption. It was alleged that some unscrupulous inspecting officers included the names of people in the list of beneficiaries who own buildings, vehicles, Government jobs and profitable businesses. The civil supplies department had provided ration cards to many households who are ineligible under the scheme. They alleged that irregularities committed during selection of beneficiaries under NFSA are yet to be investigated.

Panchayat Samiti member of Biritol Bijyani Mallick said the decision of the State Government to supply relief to only ration card holders has left the cyclone-affected people in the lurch. District Civil Supply Officer Dillip Kumar Patra said only 2.31 lakh ration card holders will receive relief materials in the district. However, all cyclone-affected people will get kerosene by paying the required price. So far, nearly 70 per cent victims have received relief and steps are being taken to supply relief to the remaining soon, he added. Sources said more than nine lakh cyclone-affected people have been deprived of relief in the district.

As per the State Government’s decision, relief items, including five kg rice and `500 cash were distributed to the victims having only ration cards under the State Food Security Scheme or NFSA.Sources said while 11,36,971 people in 1,308 villages under 198 panchayats were affected by the cyclone, relief has been supplied to only 2.31 lakh ration card holders. As a result, around 9.05 lakh cyclone-affected people are deprived of  benefits.

Road blockade staged

Locals blocked the Jaipur Chowk on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway on Saturday protesting delay in restoration of power supply. They alleged that although a week has passed since Fani hit the coastal district, restoration works have been moving at snail’s pace. However, Superintending Engineer of CESU, Paradip, Bibhudatta Mohapatra said restoration works are being carried out round the clock and electricity in all block headquarters of Jagatsinghpur district will be restored by Sunday.

