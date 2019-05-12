Crippled hotels face tough task for Rath Yatra rush

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The catastrophic cyclone, Fani, has crippled tourism and hospitality sector in Puri, epicentre of the natural disaster that made a landfall in the coastal district on May 3. As a cascading effect, hotels in Bhubaneswar too are struggling.

According to Chairman, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) Jitendra Kumar Mohanty, the hospitality sector in Puri and Bhubaneswar is undergoing losses of over `2 crore each day.

With restoration of total normalcy likely to take more time, the industry is worried about the ensuing Rath Yatra as well as the holiday season.

“As businesses of hotels have been severely affected in Puri and restoration works may run into crores of rupees, we will submit a memorandum to the State Government requesting it to take it up with RBI and other banks to extend a moratorium on loans hotels would seek for reconstruction,” Mohanty told The Express on Saturday.

Before that the challenges would be multi-fold to restore normalcy ahead of Rath Yatra. Shortage of manpower is a major problem as hundreds of construction labourers, mechanical and electrical staff, plumbers and hotel employees have left for their native places.

Mohanty says, hotel owners need some time for re-installing infrastructure and renovate interiors by engaging decorators from Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi. Most of the hotels along the beach sustained serious damage. “The hoteliers construct glass windows and doors to give their customers a full view of the beach. As a future measure, we will direct them to use at least 10 mm glasses which can sustain the impact of strong winds,” he points out.

Current worry, though, is catering to tourists who have made advance bookings in Puri for Rath Yatra. “The hoteliers are working on a war-footing to restore normalcy. However, if all the hotels in Puri are not ready by July for the annual sojourn of the Trinity, the customers will be diverted to Bhubaneswar,” Mohanty said. There are about 150 hotels in Puri, Khurda and Bhubaneswar.

With the back-breaking task of regaining old glory ahead of the chariot festival to be held on July 4, the HRAO has called a meeting on May 15 to discuss the restoration measures.

The association will suggest the Government to prepare a contingency plan for the annual festival like setting-up additional shelter facilities for the tourists and pligrims, like it was done during Nabakalebara.

The HRAO will also direct all the hoteliers to carry out plantation of 3,000 to 5,000 trees on their premises to restore the green cover.

The State Government will be requested to provide plants and saplings free of cost to the affected hotels, the association chief said.