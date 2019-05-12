Home States Odisha

Cyclone Fani: Toll in Odisha rises to 64 

The toll, which was 43 till Saturday, rose to 64, as 18 more casualties were reported from the worst-hit Puri district and four more from Khurda district.

Children of a family retrieving essential items from the debris of their house after cyclone Fani in a village of Puri (File Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

BHUBANESWAR: The toll in Odisha due to cyclone 'Fani' sharply rose to 64, with 21 fresh casualties confirmed by the state government on Sunday.

The 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm, which made landfall in Puri with wind speed of up to 240 kmph on May 3, has left at least 241 people injured, an official said.

The toll, which was 43 till Saturday, rose to 64, as 18 more casualties were reported from the worst-hit Puri district and four more from Khurda district.

However, the Odisha government, which had earlier put the toll in Jajpur at four, brought the number of casualties due to the cyclone in the district down to three on Sunday.

The highest number of 39 deaths were reported from Puri district, followed by nine in Khurda district, six in Cuttack district, four in Mayurbhanj, and three each from Kendrapara and Jajpur district, an official at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

Of the 64 deaths, 25 were due to wall collapse, 20 more were crushed under uprooted trees and six died of roof collapse.

The cause of 13 casualties is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, an SEOC report said 241 people sustained injuries in the cyclone, of whom 160 belong to Puri district alone, followed by Jajpur, where 74 people were injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the cyclone-affected areas on May 6, had announced Rs two lakh ex-gratia each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The cyclone has affected more than 1.65 crore people in 18,168 villages and 52 urban areas spread over 14 districts, and rendered over five lakh families homeless.

 

