Health officials sent to Puri, Khurda dists

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Directorate of Public Health on Saturday deputed seven doctors to cyclone-hit blocks of Puri and Khurda districts to monitor and supervise health care activities being undertaken post Fani. Additional Director of Vector Borne Disease (VBD) Dr Prameela Baral has been deputed to Puri Sadar, additional director (Child Health) Dr KK Das to Brahmagiri, Joint director (HRH) Dr Lalatendu Nayak to Satyabadi and nodal officer (cancer care) Dr Tapas Kumar Patra to Gop. Similarly, joint director (training) Dr Lokanath Patra has been sent to Kanas, nodal officer (population-based screening) Dr Sushanta Kumar Swain to Krushna Prasad and project officer (Sunetra) Dr Janardan Nayak has been sent to supervise Jatni, Balianta and Tangi blocks.

They have been asked to reach their respective places by Sunday and form separate teams in consultation with incharge medical officer and block nodal officer to cover the affected areas. The teams will check open water sources for disinfection, inspect ponds and rivers for carcasses. A notice board showing the water is not fit for human and animal use will be displayed if the sources are found contaminated. They will also visit all health care facilities and ensure that halazone and chlorine tablets have been provided to each and every household and water samples are being tested regularly. Earlier, the State Government had deputed 43 senior officials and doctors to oversee health care services in five coastal districts of Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts.