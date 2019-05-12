June date for Puri infra restoration

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Rath Yatra less than two months away, the State Government has stepped up restoration works in Puri Town.Tourism Secretary Vishal Dev said, “Our immediate priority is to restore power supply. We are hopeful that Puri Town will be up and running by May 25. We are also trying to bring tourism infrastructure back to shape by the first week of June.”

“A lot depends on individual hotel owners, but we will put forth the justified requirements of the industry before the Government,” he added.While some hotel owners have apprised the Government that their establishments will be opened by May end, others are apprehensive if they can resume operations by the time.Official sources said Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) had also conducted a meeting on Friday to assess the losses its properties sustained under the impact of Fani.

“Panthanivas Puri, Yatrinivas Satapada and wooden restaurant at Chandrabhaga suffered major damages during the cyclone. Panthanivas Gopalpur and other property of OTDC were also damaged. The loss has been estimated at over `19 crore and a report has been submitted to SRC in this regard,” an official said. In the aftermath of Fani, Tourism Department had issued an advisory asking tourists to defer their travel plans to Puri and Konark till first week of June.

“Dear guests, as you are aware that temple town Puri has been badly affected by cyclone Fani. Restoration works are underway to ensure Puri bounces back to visitors soon. You are advised to defer your travel plans to Puri and Konark till first week of June,” the advisory issued on Department of Tourism’s website said.