No power supply, Odisha residents lose cool

Even eight days after cyclone Fani struck the Capital, around 30 per cent of the residents of Bhubaneswar continue to reel under darkness.

Published: 12th May 2019 10:26 AM

Workers busy repairing an electricity pole in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | biswanath

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even eight days after cyclone Fani struck the Capital, around 30 per cent of the residents of Bhubaneswar continue to reel under darkness. The State Government has failed to restore power supply in several areas though it had announced to ensure 100 per cent electricity to all areas by May 12.

Sources in the Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU), however, said less than 70 per cent power has been restored in the Smart City which is divided into three divisions such as Bhubaneswar City Distribution Division (BCDD)-I, BCDD-II and Bhubaneswar Electricity Division (BED).

A government spokesperson in I&PR Department said power restoration in the entire city is not possible before May 15. However, sources in CESU said the residents may have to bear the discomfort of frequent power cuts as it will take months to permanently restore the damaged electrical infrastructure in and around the city.

“As on Saturday evening, we have managed to restore power in 86 pc areas in BCDD-1, close to 70 pc in BED and between 50 and 60 pc in BCDD-II,” a CESU official said requesting anonymity.
However, the claims seem hollow as the CESU control room near Governor House was flooded with complaints.

The government strategy of buying time, particularly when the soaring heat and humidity crippled normal life, has led to public resentment.Residents of Nayapalli had gheraoed the electricity office on Friday night. The residents of Samantrapur also blocked Cuttack-Puri road for several hours on Saturday seeking immediate restoration of power.

President of Kalinga Vihar Welfare Association Arabinda Mallick said all the nearby localities have been supplied power except their area and termed it as a deliberate laxity. Several residents of Unit-I, Unit-7, Jaydev Vihar, Canal road and other areas had similar complaints.

One Raj Sekhar Rao of Unit-VII complained that even after restoration of electricity the dangling wires in their area have not been fixed posing serious threat to life. The Energy Department officials, however, are tight-lipped as to when the power restoration process will be completed in the city.

