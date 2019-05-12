Home States Odisha

Two more years to supply piped water to uncovered areas

Sub-Divisional Officer of Public Health and Engineering Organisation (PHEO) Maheswar Pradhan said the project would take another two years for completion. 

Published: 12th May 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: After a delay of three years, the much-awaited drinking water supply project under Urban Infrastructure Development for Small and Medium Towns (UIDSSMT) scheme has kicked off in Steel City. But residents of uncovered areas have to wait for another two years to get piped water supply.
UIDSSMT project was sanctioned in 2013-14. Work on the project has now been started at a revised cost of Rs 89 crore.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Public Health and Engineering Organisation (PHEO) Maheswar Pradhan said the project would take another two years for completion.  About 35 per cent of project work has been finished. The project envisages laying of pipelines, construction of reservoirs and setting up of pumping facilities. The contract firm would be responsible for operation and maintenance for five years, he added.
PHEO Executive Engineer Anup Patel said the project aims to ensure piped water supply to about 23,000 uncovered households under 11 zones of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) limits.

Slums and colonies at Madhusudanpali, Gopabandhupali, Bondamunda, Balughat, Deogaon, Pradhanpali, Koelnagar, Civil Township and Basanti Colony will be covered under UIDSSMT project.Sources said only 20 Wards in RMC are fully covered with piped water supply, while 13 Wards are partially covered and seven new Wards are left uncovered. Conservatively, about 80,000 slum population of the city lack piped water supply. During peak summer, they face acute water crisis.

Multiple drinking water projects, under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme with an estimated cost of Rs 76.26 crore, have been sanctioned for the city over the last four years. While a couple of smaller projects have been completed recently, some others are at different stages of implementation.

PHEO sources said against the demand of 47.9 Million Litres Per Day (MLD), the city has supply infrastructure capacity of 77.8 MLD. But in absence of distribution network, piped water supply is not available to a sizeable population. On completion of UIDSSMT project, the PHEO would ensure household connections to slum pockets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp