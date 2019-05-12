Wait for power supply in Puri to linger

By Express News Service

PURI: THE local administration does not yet have a time frame for restoration of power in Puri.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Collector Balwant Singh said efforts were on to restore power supply to Puri from Nimapara grid. As many as 132 grid lines that have been heavily damaged are being repaired now.

Although he did not specify a date by which power supply will be completely restored, the Collector urged people to bear with the inconvenience. He informed that two Government employees have been suspended and executive officer of Puri Municipality, BDO of Puri Sadar block and DIPRO were transferred for dereliction of duty.

Despite administration’s claims of steady progress of restoration works, the reality is different. Even eight days after Fani ravaged Puri, the uprooted electricity poles are yet to be cleared from all lanes in the town. CESU engineers said they are running short of manpower and electricity poles. While there is requirement of 60,000 electricity poles, only half of it has reached Puri so far.

The Temple Town is being illuminated by people in the night by DG sets. Considering the unavailability of DG sets, unscrupulous traders are renting them out to people at high rates.Drinking water supply has almost been normalised and all stand posts are now operational. Lifting of garbage and debris is yet to be regularised.