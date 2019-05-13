BJP team visits cyclone-hit areas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State unit of BJP on Sunday demanded that polythene sheets should be provided to the cyclone-hit people as hundreds have become homeless. On the day, a delegation of BJP headed by Legislature Party leader KV Singhdeo visited Sisol, Badhokhandi, Satakabad, Biswanathpur Bhoi Sahi and Pampalo Bhoi Sahi in Balipatna block to take stock of the situation. The BJP team alleged that the State Government is yet to reach all the cyclone affected people. Stating that relief materials are yet to be supplied to the affected people, the saffron party leaders alleged that the State Government has completely failed to manage the post-cyclone situation.

As hundreds of houses have been damaged in the area due to cyclone Fani, the State Government should supply polythene sheets to the affected people instead of giving `500 for purchasing it. Besides, drinking water, dry and cooked food have also not been provided to many affected people, the BJP leaders said.

Another BJP team headed by State Krushak Morcha president Sivaji Mohanty also visited affected areas in Jagatsinghpur district.

Alleging large-scale irregularities in distribution of relief materials, the team alleged that only ruling party workers and their relatives are being favoured.