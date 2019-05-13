Boy dies after utility pole falls on him

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 14-year-old boy died after an electricity pole fell on him in Nuagada Puruna Sahi within Cuttack Sadar police limits here on Sunday. The boy was identified as Banti Nayak of Tentulinali village. Banti was on a visit to his relative’s house in Nuagada Puruna Sahi village.

The mishap took place at around 9.30 am when some locals were carrying out power restoration work by themselves following the inaction of CESU staff. Sources said the locals were erecting an uprooted electricity pole when the supporting rope detached. The pole fell on Banti leaving him critically injured. The villagers rushed the boy to SCB Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed.“An unnatural death case has been registered and investigation is on,” said police.