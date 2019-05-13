Home States Odisha

Commissionerate Police for Rourkela pending

Three years ago, a proposal was sent to the Govt to form the police system comprising 13 urban and two rural PSs

Published: 13th May 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Proposals for introduction of Commissionerate Police system in Rourkela Police District (RPD) and restructuring Sundargarh Police District (SPD) to strengthen urban and rural policing continue to hang in the balance.

Both proposals assume significance as RPD jurisdiction shares about 75 km porous border with Maoist hotbed of Saranda forest in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. The SPD, on the other hand, shares about 150 km forest border with Jharkhand’s Simdega district, where People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) is active. The SPD also shares about 75 km border with Chhattisgarh.

After being upgraded to Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) in November 2014 and later being listed among Smart Cities in September 2016, the area of operation under RMC limits has expanded.

The expansions mandated introduction of Commissionerate Police system for RMC areas, but no concrete decision has been taken yet, said sources. Three years ago, two proposals were placed before Odisha Government. One was for inclusion of 13 urban and two adjoining rural Police Stations (PSs) of RPD in the proposed Commissionerate Police and the second was for bifurcation of RPD to create a new Rural Police District for Maoist-hit Bonai sub-division. The RPD jurisdiction covers 24 urban and rural police stations.

Other key proposals are restructuring Sundargarh Police District with upgradation of Kuanrmunda, Nuagaon, Sargipali and Bandega police outposts into full-fledged police stations and creation of new police stations at Subdega and Mangaspur. Both the proposals are gathering dust for over six years.
A plan for introduction of ‘jurisdiction co-terminus’ concept to create common jurisdiction boundaries for police station, block and tehsil is also pending. In Sundargarh district, Nuagaon, Subdega and a few other blocks have complex jurisdictions of different police stations.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said introduction of Commissionerate Police system is likely before the RMC election, which is pending since August 2013. He said decisions on these pending proposals would have to be taken by the new government after May 23.

Social activist and general secretary of UDBHAV, a forum for integrated development and mass awareness, VP Tiwari said both proposals hold much significance for the district facing the brunt of criminal and Maoist activities originating from Jharkhand. It is time to strengthen rural and urban policing to enhance sense of security among the law-abiding citizens.

Proposed projects

Restructuring Sundargarh Police District with upgradation of Kuanrmunda, Nuagaon, Sargipali and Bandega police outposts into full-fledged police stations

Bifurcation of RPD to create a new Rural Police District for Maoist-hit Bonai sub-division
The RPD jurisdiction covers 24 urban and rural police stations
Introduction of ‘jurisdiction co-terminus’ concept to create common jurisdiction boundaries is also pending

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp