Commissionerate Police for Rourkela pending

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Proposals for introduction of Commissionerate Police system in Rourkela Police District (RPD) and restructuring Sundargarh Police District (SPD) to strengthen urban and rural policing continue to hang in the balance.

Both proposals assume significance as RPD jurisdiction shares about 75 km porous border with Maoist hotbed of Saranda forest in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. The SPD, on the other hand, shares about 150 km forest border with Jharkhand’s Simdega district, where People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) is active. The SPD also shares about 75 km border with Chhattisgarh.

After being upgraded to Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) in November 2014 and later being listed among Smart Cities in September 2016, the area of operation under RMC limits has expanded.

The expansions mandated introduction of Commissionerate Police system for RMC areas, but no concrete decision has been taken yet, said sources. Three years ago, two proposals were placed before Odisha Government. One was for inclusion of 13 urban and two adjoining rural Police Stations (PSs) of RPD in the proposed Commissionerate Police and the second was for bifurcation of RPD to create a new Rural Police District for Maoist-hit Bonai sub-division. The RPD jurisdiction covers 24 urban and rural police stations.

Other key proposals are restructuring Sundargarh Police District with upgradation of Kuanrmunda, Nuagaon, Sargipali and Bandega police outposts into full-fledged police stations and creation of new police stations at Subdega and Mangaspur. Both the proposals are gathering dust for over six years.

A plan for introduction of ‘jurisdiction co-terminus’ concept to create common jurisdiction boundaries for police station, block and tehsil is also pending. In Sundargarh district, Nuagaon, Subdega and a few other blocks have complex jurisdictions of different police stations.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said introduction of Commissionerate Police system is likely before the RMC election, which is pending since August 2013. He said decisions on these pending proposals would have to be taken by the new government after May 23.

Social activist and general secretary of UDBHAV, a forum for integrated development and mass awareness, VP Tiwari said both proposals hold much significance for the district facing the brunt of criminal and Maoist activities originating from Jharkhand. It is time to strengthen rural and urban policing to enhance sense of security among the law-abiding citizens.

