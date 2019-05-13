Delay in bridge work impedes development

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Inordinate delay in execution of much-needed bridge over Budhabalanga river on Khuntapal-Darkhuli road has caused widespread resentment among the people of Kuliana block in Mayurbhanj district.

Sanctioned in 2013, the `13 crore-funded bridge was targeted to be completed within three years. But the slow pace of work has put around 15,000 people of Khuntapal and Darkhuli area in trouble as they have to use country boats to cross the river and reach the block headquarters.

Locals alleged that delay in completion of bridge work has hindered all developmental projects in the area. Though it was a poll issue in the recent General Elections, lack of interest among political leaders and the department concerned has slowed down the work.

Sources said the State Government had sanctioned the bridge in 2013 to provide road connectivity to five panchayats under Kuliana block. Accordingly, the Rural Development department had handed over the work to Baripada-based private construction agency. Work on the bridge started on May 5, 2013. The agency was asked to complete the project by March 2016. Though three years have elapsed after its deadline, around 70 per cent work has been completed so far.

Rameswar Maiti, a resident of Kendudiha, said residents of five panchayats are forced to use 18-km alternative route or country boats to cross the river to reach Baripada. A few months back, villagers set up a temporary bridge to cut short the distance by at least 12 km to reach the headquarters, he said.

“During rainy season, villagers depend on a ferry boat as the temporary bridge gets washed away. The boat operator charges `one per person for crossing the river while `five is charged for outsiders,” he said.

Sarpanch of Khandia panchayat Gouranga Naik said the fate of Karkachiya, Kendediha, Gouduma, Kantapal, Similidhipa, Jhinkiriya, Khandia, Padiharipur, Aniyapal and Gangraj villages depend on the bridge. But delay in construction of the bridge has affected the development of these villages, he added.

Meanwhile, locals opposed the State Government’s decision to bring the project under Biju Sethu Yojana. They said the project was sanctioned in 2013 when the Biju Setu Yojana was not launched.