Extra month pension for Capital beneficiaries

Beneficiaries of social security schemes in the City will get one month’s extra pension this month to meet their expenses in the aftermath of cyclone Fani.

Published: 13th May 2019 08:35 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Beneficiaries of social security schemes in the City will get one month’s extra pension this month to meet their expenses in the aftermath of cyclone Fani. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said a decision to this effect was taken to help beneficiaries who have been severely affected in the cyclonic storm which ravaged the City on May 3, rendering thousands of poor families and individuals homeless.

The additional one month’s pension will help the beneficiaries in meeting their daily expenses and purchase essential commodities in the aftermath of Fani, said the officials.

Nearly 22,000 eligible beneficiaries of old age and widow pension as well as pension for persons with disabilities (PWD) will receive the benefit. Besides, the additional pension will also be distributed among unmarried BPL woman above 30 years, HIV and leprosy patients and mentally challenged who are also covered under different social security pension schemes of the Government.

Officials said the beneficiaries usually receive their monthly pension between 5 and 18 of every month and the distribution takes place in phases across the City. This time, however, the pension will be distributed by May 17.

A senior BMC official said even after getting pension for an additional month, beneficiaries will receive their pension for the month of June.

Cyclone Fani

