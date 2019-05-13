Home States Odisha

Government rules out +2 result delay

Assures publication of results on time and all measures being taken in this regard

Published: 13th May 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

SSLC students write their first examination at an exam center in Malleshwaram in Bengaluru on 21 March 2019.

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Sunday clarified that there won’t be any delay in the publication of results of the annual Plus II examinations conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

The clarification comes after CHSE admitted that evaluation of answer sheets of students has been badly affected due to elections in the State and cyclone Fani. Besides, non-cooperation by some of the teaching staff engaged on evaluation duty has also affected the process.

School and Mass Education Secretary PK Mohapatra said results will be published on time and all measures are being taken in this regard. “We had planned to publish the results of Plus II Science in third week of May and of Arts and Commerce in June first week. Though it may take one or two more days, the results will be published on time,” Mohapatra said.  

Sources in CHSE said the General Elections affected the evaluation process for at least a week. Cyclone Fani also hit the process for more than a week as many evaluation centres, especially the online ones, in the storm-affected areas have been closed due to unavailability of internet facility.

Sources said the evaluation of answer sheets is yet to start at three online centres in Bhubaneswar, two in Cuttack and one in Dhenkanal as electricity and internet service remained snapped due to the cyclone since May 3. Besides, evaluation of papers has been delayed in 10 to 15 centres where around 40 per cent teachers are remaining absent from duty.

“We are preparing a list of teachers who are not remaining present at evaluation centres for appropriate action against them,” said Controller of Examination, CHSE BK Sahoo. The centres which have been closed will also be reopened soon after restoration of power and internet service.

The CHSE has opened a total of 54 offline and 36 online evaluation centres. Around 4,500 teachers have been engaged for evaluation of over 21 lakh answer scripts of students. Around seven lakh answer sheets are being evaluated online and 15 lakh papers offline. A total of 3.69 lakh students had appeared the Plus II Examinations this year from March 7 to 30.

