Mahanadi Coalfields Limited running without full-time CMD

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), the flagship company of Coal India Limited, is running without three directors, including the chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) at a time when it has set a target to produce 162 million tonne coal this year. The company is being managed without a full-time CMD for a year now after former CMD Anil Kumar Jha was promoted as CIL Chairman in May last year.

There are five regular directors in the company. They are Director Technical (operation), Director Technical (project and planning), Director (personnel), Director (finance) and CMD.

In May last, CMD Jha left the company. Director (personnel) L N Mishra retired in December last year. Director Technical (operation) J P Singh retired in February this year. These two vital posts remained vacant for months.

An important company like MCL, which is the second largest company of CIL, has no full-time DP, DT and CMD. The CMD of Western Coalfield Limited R R Mishra is additionally officiating as the CMD of MCL.

Only two directors, O P Singh and K R Vasudevan, are functioning with additional charges of Director Technical (operation) and Director (personnel).

Lack of full-time CMD and two directors in MCL has affected the work of the company.