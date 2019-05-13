Home States Odisha

No food supply for 10 days, woman approaches admin

The struggle of the cyclone-affected people of Jagatsinghpur district for food and relief continues even 10 days after the disaster struck the area.

Published: 13th May 2019 08:38 AM

Officials outside the damaged structure which was once the house of Annapurna and her mother | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The struggle of the cyclone-affected people of Jagatsinghpur district for food and relief continues even 10 days after the disaster struck the area. Even as the Government opened free kitchens and is supplying free rice and cash in the affected areas, many are yet to get the benefit.

Sources said Raghunathpur block officials have stopped free kitchen barely two days after the cyclone citing that the affected people have returned home from the shelters. The matter came to light after an affected woman brought the matter to the notice of the administration.

The woman, 45-year-old handicapped Annapurna Sahoo and her 65-year-old mother of Radhang village, had been living on empty stomach for the last 10 days after free kitchen in their area was stopped.

The two were living in a thatched house which was razed in the cyclone and they had shifted to Radhang Primary School relief camp. They were surviving on food provided at the free kitchen which was stopped by the administration after Raghunathpur BDO submitted a report to the administration that all the affected people, who had taken shelter in relief camp, returned home. The two women were still in the camp.

Meanwhile, Annapurna requested executive officer, Radhang panchayat and block officials to supply food under free kitchen citing her case. With neither the panchayat nor block officials responding to her pleas, the mother-daughter duo are forced to go hungry.

Former sarpanch of Radhang Devi Prasad Moharana alleged irregularities in distribution of relief materials. Rich are getting relief while poor have been ignored, he said and sought the intervention of the tehsildar. After an inquiry, the tehsildar gave `1,000 to the two from his own pocket, Moharana added.

Tehsildar Debasish Panda rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry over the allegations. Annapurna was then provided free rice and `500 cash.

TAGS
Cyclone Fani

