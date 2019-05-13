Home States Odisha

OMC donates Rs 100 cr to CM’s relief fund

The Chief Minister thanked all the donors for joining the cause of rebuilding Odisha after Fani.

Published: 13th May 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 08:40 AM

OMC Chairman Sanjeev Chopra and MD Vineel Krishna handing over the cheque to CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Responding to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s call for donations to rebuild Odisha in the aftermath of cyclone Fani, a number of organisations and individuals have come forward to support the State.

State PSU Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) on Sunday donated `100 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). Industries Secretary and Chairman of OMC Sanjeev Chopra, Managing Director R Vineel Krishna and Director (Finance) Satyajit Mohanty handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister.  
Noted cardiac surgeon and vice chairman-cum-managing director of Asian Heart Institute (AHI) Dr Ramakanta Panda also handed over a cheque of `1.5 crore to the Chief Minister.

While SN Mohanty Group of Barbil has donated `1 crore, New Delhi-based Hepatology Associate Professor Dr Ashok Choudhury contributed `51,000 and Swayamsaswat Singh donated `10,000.  
Odisha Chief Information Commissioner Sunil Kumar Mishra has also donated his one month’s salary amounting to `1.55 lakh to the CMRF towards relief and restoration work in the affected areas. He handed over the cheque to Chief Secretary AP Padhi.

The Chief Minister thanked all the donors for joining the cause of rebuilding Odisha after Fani. He urged all to come forward to bolster the State’s relief and restoration efforts in the aftermath of the cyclone.
Meanwhile, the donors have been alerted against falling prey to any imposture or deceit. They have been urged to send contributions to CMRF in the form of cheque or through official websites and Government approved digital payment platforms only.

The officials have urged generous organisations and individuals to follow the dedicated crowd-funding platform http://rebuild.odisha.gov.in to extend their support.The portal enables public to to make donations for restoration of specific projects including school, water supply, healthcare and anganwadi. Individuals, corporates, PSUs and organisations can also monitor implementation of the projects.

