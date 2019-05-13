Home States Odisha

Passengers suffer as train services disrupted

As a precautionary measure ahead of cyclone Fani, SER on May 1 announced cancellation of 36 trains

Published: 13th May 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Railways, train

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Disruption of train services due to cyclone Fani and safety-related modernisation work have affected passengers at Rourkela railway station. With the cancellation of a few trains still continuing, passengers are facing a harrowing time.

As a precautionary measure ahead of cyclone Fani, the South Eastern Railway (SER) on May 1 announced cancellation of 36 trains on busy Howrah-Chennai route via Bhubaneswar and at least three trains on Howrah-Mumbai route via Rourkela.

Tapaswini Express from Puri and Tapaswini Express from Hatia remained cancelled on May 3 and 4 respectively affecting passengers at Rourkela. Similarly,  pairs of Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Super Fast Inter-City Express along with Gunupur-Rourkela Rajyarani Express remained cancelled from May 2 to 4. The Puri-Haridwar Express on May 2 didn’t reach Rourkela as it was short-terminated at Tatanagar. Rourkela-Barbil Express from Rourkela remained cancelled on May 4 and 5, while the same train from Barbil did not ply on May 3 and 4.

To clear the stranded passengers, SER on May 5 ran one superfast special train between Howrah and Sambalpur via Rourkela. Similarly, another superfast special train had left from Hatia via Rourkela on May 4 night and reached Malatipatpur near Puri the next day.

Earlier,  SER had announced to divert Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Express and Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani Express via Narajmarthapur between April 25 and May 8 because of non-interlocking work under East Coast Railway (ECoR).

For various ongoing modernisation and safety related works, the SER on April 29 announced regulation of several trains. Accordingly, Sambalpur-Rourkela MEMU Passenger from Sambalpur and Rourkela-Jharsuguda MEMU Passenger from Rourkela remained cancelled till May 31. Four other passenger trains through Rourkela faced cancellation for two days in a week till May 31.

Social activist VP Tiwari stressed on the need to expedite laying of double tracks and total electrification of Bhubaneswar-Angul-Sambalpur-Jharusgua-Rourkala rail route as an alternative to minimise the adverse impact on train services owing to natural calamities or safety related works.

Cancelled trains

Sambalpur-Rourkela MEMU Passenger and Rourkela-Jharsuguda MEMU Passenger remained cancelled till May 31
Four  passenger trains faced cancellation for two days in a week till May 31
Three trains on Howrah-Mumbai route via Rourkela cancelled during cyclone
Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Express and Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani Express between April 25 and May 8 diverted

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
passenger train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp