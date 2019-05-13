Rats devour dead body in Odisha hospital

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a bizarre incident, a dead body was eaten by scores of rats in Umerkote CHC in Nabarangpur district on Sunday.

According to reports, Lachudhar Gond, a resident of Chrbeda village was admitted to the hospital following a snake bite but later died during the treatment. The staff had then asked the relatives of the deceased to leave the body in the hospital for postmortem.

Strangely, when the relatives came to the hospital mortuary, the body of Gond was totally mutilated as rats devoured on it. The incident triggered off resentments in the locality and locals condemned medical negligence of the staff.

However, later the senior medical officials pacified the relatives and handed over it the mutilated dead body as per the norms. Sources said that the district medical officer had earlier assured the locals of Umerkote to build a well equipped mortuary years back but it is yet to be materialized.