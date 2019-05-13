Home States Odisha

Sans tourists, beach side vendors lose livelihood

A week has passed after devastating storm smashed Odisha coast and a pall of gloom has descended on the lives of beach side vendors in Puri Town.

Published: 13th May 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 08:32 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A week has passed after the devastating storm smashed Odisha coast and a pall of gloom has descended on the lives of beachside vendors in Puri Town. The beachside vendors, who rely on their everyday income, are facing a lot of hardships in absence of tourists in the temple town. Naresh Behera, who sells gem stones on the sea beach, said since April 30, he has been facing difficulties in eking out his livelihood.

“After cyclone hit the coast, there have also been days when I failed to earn a single penny. My brother also sells gem stones on the beach and he is facing similar problem. He has four daughters and our lives depend on our each day’s income,” Behera said in despondence.

Horse and camel keepers offering rides to visitors are also worried as there is no business, but they have to spend on providing food to the animals. “There are about 22 camels and horses on the beach. However, after the storm hit the coast, keepers of only four camels and two horses are coming here hoping they will earn something,” said Raja Pradhan, a horse keeper.

A photographer, whose livelihood depends on clicking pictures on the beach, said without any income, he is spending sleepless nights. “There are about 1, 500 photographers and they are left without any income. Our association will be holding a meeting to discuss about the further course of action,” he added.
Meanwhile, State Government officials have said they are trying to make Puri Town up and running by May 25.

Cyclone Fani

