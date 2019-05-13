Speed breakers removed from NH in Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities removed speed breakers from Jeypore-Borrigumma stretch, which hinder smooth movement of traffic, after much hue and cry.

Jeypore division of NHAI had constructed over 110 rumble strips (road humps) on the 10-km NH stretch between Jeypore and Amabaguda a few days ago. Earlier, the NH stretch had over 40 old speed breakers.

These rumble strips became a hurdle for speedier and smoother flow of vehicular traffic. These also led to accidents involving fast-moving vehicles.

Worried over rumble strips put up on the NH indiscriminately, locals and members of several organisations requested the district administration to remove these speed breakers. It also evoked widespread resentment among local transporters who raised their voice against the NH authorities before the district administration. Buckling under the pressure, the NH officials started removing the rumble strips from the NH stretch.

Locals said NH authorities are constructing road bumps or speed breakers to check vehicular speed at many places despite guidelines being in place.