SRC grants Rs 50L aid to Karuna camps

BHUBANESWAR: Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has provided `50 lakh financial assistance to Odisha Police for running Karuna camps at about 20 places in Puri district affected by cyclone Fani.

Odisha Police started the first camp in Puri town on May 7 and subsequently, it was extended to 19 more places in the district. Initially, police managed the camps from Odisha Police Welfare funds, but as the initiative received tremendous response from the people in the cyclone affected areas, they urged SRC for providing financial assistance.

“If situation demands, the camps will continue to provide food to the needy people beyond seven days,” DGP Dr RP Sharma told TNIE.Karuna camps are mostly opened at the police stations in the affected areas of the district.

Dr Sharma said the entire procedure to manage the camps has been streamlined. “While cops in Puri are performing their regular duties, personnel from Reserve Police Line have been deployed for smooth functioning of the camps,” he added.

On coming to know about the initiative in Puri, SPs of other districts have started sending potatoes and onions for preparing food in Karuna camps.

Cuttack Rural police on Sunday sent relief materials like rice, dal, chuda, biscuits, mineral water, vegetables and other items to various Karuna camps in Puri district. The relief materials included 20 quintal vegetables, 15 quintal rice and three quintal chuda.

The camps are functioning at Brahmagiri, Satyabadi and Pipili. Cooked food like rice, dal and vegetables are being provided at the camps.