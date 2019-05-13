Home States Odisha

Tardy pace of relief, restoration work sparks resentment

Though nine days have passed since cyclone Fani razed her house at Alatalanga village in Niali block, 40-year-old Mamata Bhoi is yet to get any relief material or financial assistance.

Mamata Bhoi cooking food near her damaged house at Alatalanga village I Express

CUTTACK: Though nine days have passed since cyclone Fani razed her house at Alatalanga village in Niali block, 40-year-old Mamata Bhoi is yet to get any relief material or financial assistance. Rendered homeless, Mamata and her family have taken shelter in Alatalang Upper Primary School. “All our belongings including utensils have been damaged in the monstrous storm,” said Mamata.

“Since the damage assessment survey is yet to be carried out by the district administration, we are not able to repair our house. If a polythene sheet is provided to us, we would get some respite from the gruelling heat,” said Mamata’s husband Bharat Bhoi.

Apart from Mamata’s family, the local school is providing shelter to four other families. More than 30 dalit families of the village had taken shelter in the school on the night before the cyclone struck. After two to three days, all returned back to their respective houses except the five homeless families.

Similarly, six homeless families of Barimundei Pata Sahi under Baharana panchayat are residing in local school ever since the cyclone.

“We are yet to receive any relief. No official has visited the village to assess the damage,” said Sarat and Manjulata Bihari. The local Sarpanch admitted that problems were arising due to short supply of polythene sheets.

Similar is the situation in different parts of the district. The tardy pace of relief distribution, restoration and damage assessment survey has sparked widespread resentment among the affected people. The district administration, however, claimed to have expedited relief and restoration work.

Till Sunday, 52,411 out of 5,07,003 families under NFSA and State Food Security scheme were yet to avail the monetary aid, surplus food and an additional one-month quota of rice. Similarly, only 60,186 polythene sheets have been distributed so far, said official sources.

Meanwhile, several parts of the district continue to remain in darkness without power supply. Moreover, the debris left behind by cyclone Fani is yet be cleared in many areas.

