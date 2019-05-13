Thunderstorm, rain havoc in Kalahandi and Koraput districts

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/JEYPORE: Two persons died and hundreds of houses were damaged as thunderstorm and rain played havoc in Kalahandi and Koraput districts on Saturday. In Kalahandi district, thunderstorm, accompanied by rain and lightning, lashed five panchayats of Jaipatna block, claiming one life. As many as 16 villages under Jaipatna, Sindhikaguda, Sargiguda, Chachiguda and Utchla panchayats were the worst affected.

In Khairbhadi village under Utchla panchayat, one Balabhadra Rout died after he was struck by lightning. His body was sent for post-mortem, said sources in the administration.The storm uprooted huge trees, damaged houses and standing as well as harvested rabi crop, banana and mango orchards. Incidentally, the affected areas come under the irrigated pockets of Indravati Left canal and the paddy crop is in harvesting stage.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the affected areas to clear road blocks by removing fallen trees and restore power supply. Several areas were enveloped in darkness.Collector Harsad Gavali said Jaipatna tehsildar has been asked to assess the damage caused to private and Government property and paddy crop in the affected areas.

In Koraput district, rains accompanied by 50 km per hour wind speed swept Koraput, Pottangi, Semiliguda and Nandapur blocks where over 500 thatched houses were damaged and 1,000 small and big trees uprooted.

The storm, which lasted for over five hours, damaged power transformers and twisted poles, disconnecting power supply. Official sources said one Sumati Jani of Khalpadi village under Semiliguda block died after she was struck by lightning.

However, the Revenue department is yet to receive any damage report from the villages. Vegetable farmers of Pottangi, Semiliguda, Nandapur and Lamtaput pockets said the unprecedented rains with heavy wind damaged crops on several patches.

On the other hand, neighbouring Jeypore sub-division has been reeling under intense heat condition with the temperature hovering around 41 degrees for the last one week.