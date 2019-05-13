Home States Odisha

Trained mechanics repair generators

A group of trained mechanics has joined the power restoration teams to repair generators in cyclone Fani affected areas in the State.

Published: 13th May 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Mechanics busy repairing defunct generators

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of trained mechanics has joined the power restoration teams to repair generators in cyclone Fani affected areas in the State. Divided into separate teams, around 20 mechanics have been engaged by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) in Pipili, Kanasa, Delanga, Astarang, Satyabadi, Nimapada, Gop and Kakatpur blocks in Puri district.

The mechanics, who have been trained under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), are repairing generators used by individuals, different Government and private establishments.

With the cyclone-hit areas plunging into darkness immediately after the storm hit Odisha coast, there was a spurt in demand for generators. Since power supply is yet to be restored in many areas in the worst-hit Puri and Khurda districts, generators are the only means to supply power for lifting drinking water, managing healthcare units and functioning of fuel stations.   

“Our trained mechanics have been engaged to repair defunct generators. They are visiting places as per calls and offering their service round the clock,” said an ORMAS official. The mechanics are also extending a helping hand to teams engaged in restoration of power supply. The trained youths are helping in straightening electricity poles damaged in the cyclone, wires and fitting accessories.

More than 200 trainees of DDU-GKY were engaged in preparing relief packets at Kalinga Stadium on the first four days after the cyclone. The ORMAS had sent thousands of relief packets containing flattened rice, jaggery, biscuits, match-stick, salt and candles. The relief work was supervised by Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Secretary DK Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp