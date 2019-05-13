Trained mechanics repair generators

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of trained mechanics has joined the power restoration teams to repair generators in cyclone Fani affected areas in the State. Divided into separate teams, around 20 mechanics have been engaged by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) in Pipili, Kanasa, Delanga, Astarang, Satyabadi, Nimapada, Gop and Kakatpur blocks in Puri district.

The mechanics, who have been trained under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), are repairing generators used by individuals, different Government and private establishments.

With the cyclone-hit areas plunging into darkness immediately after the storm hit Odisha coast, there was a spurt in demand for generators. Since power supply is yet to be restored in many areas in the worst-hit Puri and Khurda districts, generators are the only means to supply power for lifting drinking water, managing healthcare units and functioning of fuel stations.

“Our trained mechanics have been engaged to repair defunct generators. They are visiting places as per calls and offering their service round the clock,” said an ORMAS official. The mechanics are also extending a helping hand to teams engaged in restoration of power supply. The trained youths are helping in straightening electricity poles damaged in the cyclone, wires and fitting accessories.

More than 200 trainees of DDU-GKY were engaged in preparing relief packets at Kalinga Stadium on the first four days after the cyclone. The ORMAS had sent thousands of relief packets containing flattened rice, jaggery, biscuits, match-stick, salt and candles. The relief work was supervised by Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Secretary DK Singh.