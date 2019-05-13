Tusker creates panic in Dhenkanal

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A tusker, which has been moving in Odapada and Meramandali, has created havoc in these areas. The elephant, which reportedly killed six persons in Dhenkanal and Angul districts, entered the areas creating panic among the locals.

The tusker also destroyed several acres of rabi crop and houses in Odapada and Meramandali. While villagers are spending sleepless nights, forest department is monitoring the movement of the elephant.

Meanwhile, locals urged the forest officials to chase away the elephant immediately to save lives and property in the area. Forest officials said they are tracking the movement of the tusker and guards have been deployed at strategic locations.