Women trudge miles to fetch drinking water

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Long lines of women with pots on their heads trudging miles to fetch drinking water is a common sight in Badataila village under Polosara block of Ganjam district.

The water women of Badataila brave the scorching heat and walk long distances barefoot to fetch water for their families. The village is inhabited by over 30 poor families. While men stay outside the village to earn a living, women spend a good time collecting water from river Dhanei, about two km away.

The village has two tubewells which release muddy water and is un-consumable due to the foul smell it emanates. Women from each family walks to the river twice a day. A water supply project sanctioned for the village two years back is yet to start.

After repeated appeals by local administration proved futile, villagers urged the district administration to look into their problems and direct RWSS officials to supply water by tanker.

Residents demand basic facilities

